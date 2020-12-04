Boston Partners Sells 9,734 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,734 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.25% of First Solar worth $17,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $1,609,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in First Solar by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,785 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in First Solar by 13.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 204,559 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after buying an additional 24,324 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in First Solar by 29.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 505,840 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,487,000 after buying an additional 115,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,133,023. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $39,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,158,980 shares of company stock worth $793,342,825. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. 140166 initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on First Solar from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

FSLR opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $98.46.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.70 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

