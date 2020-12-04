Boston Partners Trims Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,392 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.18% of Omnicom Group worth $19,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 34,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 57.6% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 61,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,472 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 25,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMC opened at $65.06 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Huber Research upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

