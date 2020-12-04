Boston Partners Trims Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Boston Partners cut its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,427 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.70% of Synovus Financial worth $22,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 63.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 631.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $142,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.62 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

