Boston Partners Trims Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,467,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 164,058 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.30% of CEMEX worth $16,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CX stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of CEMEX from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

