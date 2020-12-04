Boston Partners Trims Stock Holdings in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,680 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.15% of PQ Group worth $16,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 64.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 110.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the third quarter worth about $111,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PQG stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.46 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PQG shares. ValuEngine cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PQ Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

