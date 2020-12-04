Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,066 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.45% of First American Financial worth $25,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 54.3% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First American Financial news, Director Mark C. Oman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

NYSE:FAF opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.16. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

