Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,196 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.45% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $34,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 36.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLCO opened at $18.89 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. Research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BOCOM International initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

