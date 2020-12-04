Brokerages Set (INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT at €8.61

Shares of (INGA) (AMS:INGA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €8.61 ($10.13).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INGA. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.