C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 327 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 142.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,115,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after acquiring an additional 56,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $897,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

ABG stock opened at $130.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.82. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $319.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

