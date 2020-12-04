C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys New Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,296,000 after purchasing an additional 341,152 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Zoetis by 14.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,632,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,785 shares of company stock worth $18,437,720. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

