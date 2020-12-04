C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $45,000 Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PATK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 15.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,639,000 after purchasing an additional 86,867 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 65,355 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 200.0% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 120.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 132,810 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 241,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

PATK stock opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $69.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $111,200.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 286,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,209,869.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,156 shares of company stock valued at $344,880 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

