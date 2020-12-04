C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $102,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,191 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,696,870,000 after acquiring an additional 493,961 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,694 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $100.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $101.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

