C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $102,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,191 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,696,870,000 after acquiring an additional 493,961 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,694 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $100.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $101.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit