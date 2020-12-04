C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Catalent by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTLT opened at $93.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.55. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 15,928 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $1,457,412.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,244. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTLT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

