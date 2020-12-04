C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 171 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 11.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,224,000 after acquiring an additional 270,621 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 408,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 31.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after acquiring an additional 80,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 43.2% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 220,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,510,000 after acquiring an additional 66,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $132.89 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $144.49. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.66.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,832,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,164,945.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

