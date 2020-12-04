C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 671 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 15,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Shares of CVX opened at $89.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average is $83.95. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.