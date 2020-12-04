C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes $116,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 712 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Square by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,977,000 after buying an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Square by 229,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Square by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in Square by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,322,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 977,312 shares of company stock valued at $176,564,650. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $205.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.74. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.50 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Compass Point upgraded Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

