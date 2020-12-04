C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes $59,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,303,000 after buying an additional 236,951 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 30,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 50,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $1,683,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 46,751 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $1,520,810.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,272,941.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,502 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,525 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

