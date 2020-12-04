C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in WestRock by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

In other WestRock news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $42.86 on Friday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

