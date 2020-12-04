Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,044.75

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2,044.75 and last traded at $2,043.75, with a volume of 294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,022.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,849.14.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,901.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,831.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.70 by $0.26. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total value of $568,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,663.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,935.00, for a total transaction of $1,726,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,389,101 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cable One by 20.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Cable One by 39.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cable One in the third quarter worth $1,184,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Cable One by 29.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cable One in the third quarter worth $2,421,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

