Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) (CVE:CAY) Shares Down 16.7%

Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) (CVE:CAY)’s share price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 887,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,162% from the average daily volume of 70,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $335,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.93.

About Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) (CVE:CAY)

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

