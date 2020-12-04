Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $131.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COF. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.26.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $91.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day moving average is $71.45. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 3.31%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,606.30. Insiders sold a total of 331,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,580,722 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.