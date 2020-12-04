Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Celsion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN opened at $0.60 on Monday. Celsion has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $22.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsion will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 11.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

