Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.79.

NYSE CRL opened at $234.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $257.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $427,285.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,455.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total transaction of $508,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,874.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,832 shares of company stock worth $7,734,306. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

