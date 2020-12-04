Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 5,936 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,262,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of JD.com worth $97,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,625,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907,425 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,613,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of JD.com by 1,480.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,218,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825,269 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 489.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,983,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,585,000. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $92.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.36 and its 200 day moving average is $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

