Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,667 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of FMC worth $93,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of FMC by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 39,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,279,000 after purchasing an additional 101,998 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of FMC by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $118.38 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $120.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

