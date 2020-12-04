Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,967,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,851 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.22% of A. O. Smith worth $103,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,755,000 after buying an additional 1,970,284 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $1,684,584.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,036.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,269 shares of company stock worth $6,164,183 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.