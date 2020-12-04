Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,627,772 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 51,911 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.45% of EOG Resources worth $94,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $583,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 36,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,106,236 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $75,698,000 after purchasing an additional 107,011 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 33,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.63, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Truist cut their price target on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

