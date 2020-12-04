Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $100.04 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of CoStar Group worth $100,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,069,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 11,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $942,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Citigroup increased their price target on CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $870.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 116.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $871.38 and its 200 day moving average is $792.41. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.46. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.13 million. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

