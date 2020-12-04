Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $100.83 Million Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,933 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of PerkinElmer worth $100,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,515,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,036,000 after purchasing an additional 964,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,076,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,121 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $138.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $142.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

