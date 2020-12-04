Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $102.65 Million Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925,169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Caesars Entertainment worth $102,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust International LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CZR opened at $71.13 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.