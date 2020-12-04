Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $107.47 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 934,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of DTE Energy worth $107,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in DTE Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $150,221.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $126.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.98.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

