Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $110.80 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Aptiv worth $110,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,050,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,839,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,106,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

APTV stock opened at $121.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.64. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $123.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

