Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $114.72 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Ball worth $114,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ball by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,587,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 250.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,828,000 after buying an additional 1,006,001 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Ball by 6,990.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 516,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,907,000 after buying an additional 508,923 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 15.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,318,000 after buying an additional 475,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ball by 335.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after buying an additional 464,038 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLL stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.03. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

In other Ball news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $324,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $415,879.20. Insiders sold a total of 57,672 shares of company stock valued at $5,504,347 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

