Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $98.98 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Church & Dwight worth $98,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 480.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,582,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 496.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,734 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,134 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 833.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 683,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 610,352 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 857,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,360,000 after purchasing an additional 592,820 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.79 and its 200-day moving average is $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.37. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

