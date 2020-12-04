Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $113,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after buying an additional 575,561 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $141,124,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,736,000 after buying an additional 270,353 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 995.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 279,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,241,000 after acquiring an additional 253,765 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,149,000 after acquiring an additional 229,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.89.

FLT stock opened at $262.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

