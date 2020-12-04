Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,009 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of The Clorox worth $113,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in The Clorox by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,812.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,403 shares of company stock valued at $93,681,407 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.23.

Shares of CLX opened at $201.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

