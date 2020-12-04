Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,589 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of American Water Works worth $112,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.62.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $152.48 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.26 and a 200 day moving average of $142.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

