Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 224 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Tyler Technologies worth $104,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,956,000 after purchasing an additional 670,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 113.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,229,000 after acquiring an additional 393,772 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 384,179 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 666.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,004,000 after acquiring an additional 228,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $64,547,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.50.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.99, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $15,188,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $417.53 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.22 and a 1 year high of $435.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 90.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.40.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

