Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,466,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,787 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Fastenal worth $111,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 10.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after buying an additional 366,582 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 72.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,738,000 after buying an additional 684,114 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 76.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 20,758 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

