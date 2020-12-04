Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,380 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Abiomed worth $101,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed stock opened at $266.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.62. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $319.19. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.