Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 116,237 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of D.R. Horton worth $110,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,216,327,000 after purchasing an additional 306,226 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,379,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,622,000 after buying an additional 194,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after buying an additional 1,757,328 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after buying an additional 1,105,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 132.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,047,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,091,000 after buying an additional 1,167,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.52.

Shares of DHI opened at $72.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average is $66.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,970 shares of company stock worth $604,818. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

