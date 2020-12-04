Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 116,574 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 116,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $103,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $95.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $156,268.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,057 shares of company stock worth $8,089,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. HSBC cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.09.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

