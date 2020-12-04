Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 151,513 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,227,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151,513 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Boston Properties worth $98,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 150.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,988,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,602,000 after buying an additional 1,193,712 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $85,906,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,195,000 after buying an additional 913,934 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at $72,672,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,354,000 after buying an additional 829,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $103.33 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.94 and a 200-day moving average of $87.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXP. UBS Group began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

