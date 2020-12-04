Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 189,590 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,292,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,590 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Corteva worth $94,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 6.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

In related news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CTVA opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

