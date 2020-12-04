Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 250,057 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250,057 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Sun Communities worth $97,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 385,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 19,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI stock opened at $144.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 104.64, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.35. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

