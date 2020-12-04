Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 28,415 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,415 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of STERIS worth $101,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,546,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,329,533,000 after buying an additional 93,578 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,762,000 after buying an additional 167,891 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,363,000 after buying an additional 194,134 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,367,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,159,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,839,000 after buying an additional 101,959 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE STE opened at $192.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $196.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.69 and its 200 day moving average is $167.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,604.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $1,813,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,952,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,162 shares of company stock worth $6,268,703 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.