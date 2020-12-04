Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 33,816 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Essex Property Trust worth $114,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

ESS opened at $248.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $329.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.41 and its 200 day moving average is $226.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.80.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

