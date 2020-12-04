Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 36,487 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,487 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Entergy worth $88,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Entergy by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 783,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Entergy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Entergy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Entergy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 76,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.14.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $106.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

