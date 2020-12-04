Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 53,183 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,183 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of The Hershey worth $97,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in The Hershey by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,182. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $149.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.49 and a 200 day moving average of $141.04.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.13.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

