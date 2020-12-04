Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 61,917 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,917 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Skyworks Solutions worth $106,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,119,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,946,000 after acquiring an additional 72,106 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,946,000 after acquiring an additional 30,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $1,886,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,919 shares of company stock worth $10,332,486 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $143.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day moving average is $137.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.